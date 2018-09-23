Jennison Associates LLC Sells 9,280 Shares of Visa Inc (V)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,580,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,280 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.4% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.91% of Visa worth $2,461,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,206,000. Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,265,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $372,331,000 after purchasing an additional 126,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 206,956 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,604,000 after buying an additional 17,558 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.75.

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $3,522,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,185,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $967,749.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock opened at $150.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $102.75 and a 52-week high of $150.26. The company has a market cap of $303.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

