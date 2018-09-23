Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report released on Thursday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $55.22 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.7% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 16.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.9% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

