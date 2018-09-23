Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $261,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $164.29 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $137.80 and a 1-year high of $166.03.

