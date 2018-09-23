Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys New Stake in Kirby Co. (KEX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Gabelli upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

KEX opened at $80.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $94.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Kirby had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $802.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J H. Pyne sold 52,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $4,651,839.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,233 shares in the company, valued at $19,793,476.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,104 shares of company stock worth $5,099,875. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

