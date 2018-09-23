Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 81.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 4.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3,414.9% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 414,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $46.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.89. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52 week low of $38.61 and a 52 week high of $48.57.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.78.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 54,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $2,011,010.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

