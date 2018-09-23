Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 94.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,449 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,527,000 after acquiring an additional 187,572 shares during the period. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $898,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 251,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JEC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.85.

NYSE:JEC opened at $77.61 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.