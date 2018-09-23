istar (STAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,252,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 419% from the previous session’s volume of 626,893 shares.The stock last traded at $11.41 and had previously closed at $11.29.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of istar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.97.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $171.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. istar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. analysts forecast that istar Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. istar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

In other istar news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 129,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,118,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,387,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,784,153.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of istar by 1.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of istar by 2.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of istar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 506,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of istar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 817,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of istar by 8.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About istar (NYSE:STAR)

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

