iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) Stake Decreased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 73.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20,650.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,255,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after buying an additional 2,244,483 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 294.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 226,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,729,000 after purchasing an additional 169,267 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,520,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,098,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 134.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 33,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $215.93 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

