Iron Mountain (IRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.25.

NYSE:IRM opened at $35.91 on Thursday. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.5875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.33%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CFO Stuart B. Brown sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $61,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,046.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $61,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,219,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 55,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 775.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

