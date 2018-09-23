iRobot (IRBT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

IRBT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Sidoti lowered shares of iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of IRBT opened at $104.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.47. iRobot has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $118.75.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.71 million. iRobot had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mohamad Ali sold 542 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $43,869.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,810.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 12,175 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $1,000,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,296 shares of company stock worth $17,559,996. 4.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iRobot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in iRobot by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iRobot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

