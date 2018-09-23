Iradimed Corp (IRMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRMD. ValuEngine raised shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital set a $35.00 target price on shares of Iradimed and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th.

Get Iradimed alerts:

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. Iradimed has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $357.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Iradimed had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. equities analysts predict that Iradimed will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iradimed news, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 96,250 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $2,507,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,398 shares in the company, valued at $843,967.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis X. Casey sold 55,000 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,611,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,224.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,556 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,841. Company insiders own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Iradimed by 3,722.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Iradimed by 27.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Iradimed by 46.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 25.0% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 68.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.