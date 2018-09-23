Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 530,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 145,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.26% of Iqvia worth $52,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 19.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Iqvia by 6.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in Iqvia by 1.3% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 48,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Iqvia by 177.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management raised its position in Iqvia by 0.6% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 125,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Shares of Iqvia stock opened at $127.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $91.57 and a 1-year high of $128.40.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Iqvia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$110.25” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.79.

In other Iqvia news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $940,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Parks sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $108,300.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 978,777 shares of company stock worth $121,566,089 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.