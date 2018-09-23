Investors Buy Allergan (AGN) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $570.10 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $168.45 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $401.65 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Allergan had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. Allergan traded down ($1.20) for the day and closed at $191.31

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $161.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective (up from $211.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.91.

Get Allergan alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. Allergan’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

In other Allergan news, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.59 per share, for a total transaction of $171,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 25.1% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 9.4% during the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 34.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 56,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Allergan Company Profile (NYSE:AGN)

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.