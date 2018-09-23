InvestFeed 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $374.00 (IFT)

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. InvestFeed has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $374.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, InvestFeed has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One InvestFeed token can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, Gatecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00294024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00152352 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.78 or 0.06949064 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009336 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

InvestFeed Profile

InvestFeed’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InvestFeed’s official message board is medium.com/@investFeed . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here . InvestFeed’s official website is www.investfeed.com

Buying and Selling InvestFeed

InvestFeed can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

