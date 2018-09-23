Invacare (IVC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IVC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invacare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of IVC opened at $14.75 on Friday. Invacare has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.90 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. analysts predict that Invacare will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dean J. Childers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $130,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,946.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,335 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,434 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific.

