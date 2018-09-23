Intu Properties plc (INTU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 178 ($2.32).

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Intu Properties from GBX 180 ($2.34) to GBX 160 ($2.08) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Intu Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Intu Properties to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.15) price target (down from GBX 180 ($2.34)) on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Intu Properties to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 145 ($1.89) in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

Get Intu Properties alerts:

INTU stock opened at GBX 156.05 ($2.03) on Friday. Intu Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 188.90 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 291.60 ($3.80).

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). Intu Properties had a net margin of 39.93% and a return on equity of 5.08%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 2.74%.

About Intu Properties

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including 10 of the top-25, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intu Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intu Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.