International Paper Co (IP) SVP Sells $256,803.75 in Stock

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) SVP John V. Sims sold 4,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $256,803.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

International Paper stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $66.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 119.5% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 79,797 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 2.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,715,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,430,000 after purchasing an additional 73,282 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,093,000. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 11.7% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine lowered International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MED dropped their target price on International Paper from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

