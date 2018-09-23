International Paper Co (IP) SVP Sells $256,803.75 in Stock

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) SVP John V. Sims sold 4,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $256,803.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
International Paper stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $66.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 119.5% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 79,797 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 2.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,715,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,430,000 after purchasing an additional 73,282 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,093,000. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 11.7% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine lowered International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MED dropped their target price on International Paper from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.
About International Paper
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
