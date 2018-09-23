Insider Selling: Horizon North Logistics Inc (HNL) Insider Sells 5,100 Shares of Stock

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) insider Jan Marie Campbell sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total transaction of C$14,025.00.

Shares of HNL opened at C$2.85 on Friday. Horizon North Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.36 and a 12 month high of C$3.02.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). Horizon North Logistics had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of C$93.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Several research analysts recently commented on HNL shares. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.80 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, June 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, June 29th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.70 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon North Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.95.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada and the United States. The company's Industrial Services division supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

