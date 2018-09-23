Insider Selling: General American Investors Co. Inc. (GAM) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

General American Investors Co. Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Director Rodney B. Berens sold 4,000 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $148,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GAM opened at $37.26 on Friday. General American Investors Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $37.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAM. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 285,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 82,551 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 523,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 50,010 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

