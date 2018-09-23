Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) General Counsel Sells $113,420.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $113,420.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,849.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jacob J. Schatz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $115.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.63 and a 1-year high of $151.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.55.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The game software company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,724,888 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,755,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,595 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 79.8% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,041,717 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $569,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,024 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 46.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,076,162 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $373,023,000 after acquiring an additional 979,229 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 18.5% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888,223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $407,298,000 after acquiring an additional 450,216 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $288,674,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $176.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $132.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.48.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

