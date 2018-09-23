Insider Selling: Brady Corp (BRC) Insider Sells $2,600,377.14 in Stock

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) insider Helena Regina Nelligan sold 59,019 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $2,600,377.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,170.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. Brady Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $297.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.04 million. Brady had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. analysts expect that Brady Corp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. Brady’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brady by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,679,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,479,000 after acquiring an additional 281,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brady by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,149,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,142,000 after acquiring an additional 124,401 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,948,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,119,000 after buying an additional 125,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brady by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,279,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Brady by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,413,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,501,000 after buying an additional 161,439 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $42.00 price target on shares of Brady and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 28th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

