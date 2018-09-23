Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

Shares of IR opened at $104.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ingersoll-Rand has a fifty-two week low of $79.63 and a fifty-two week high of $104.55.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,432.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,010,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $259,109.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,969 shares of company stock worth $3,646,048. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,236,000 after purchasing an additional 153,801 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,869,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,406,000 after purchasing an additional 954,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,636,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,281,000 after purchasing an additional 162,210 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,569,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,299,000 after purchasing an additional 750,879 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,473,000 after purchasing an additional 485,451 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

