ING Groep NV (EPA) (INGA) PT Set at €12.00 by HSBC

ING Groep NV (EPA) (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €12.00 ($13.95) target price by equities researchers at HSBC in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($19.07) price target on ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.99 ($17.43).

Shares of INGA opened at €14.35 ($16.69) on Friday. ING Groep NV has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

