Independent Research Analysts Give Osram Licht (OSR) a €41.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.82 ($60.26).

FRA:OSR opened at €38.32 ($44.56) on Wednesday. Osram Licht has a 52-week low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 52-week high of €79.42 ($92.35).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

