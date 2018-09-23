Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $906.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.47 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,929,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 547,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,566 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,449,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 58,972 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,385,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 344,059 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

