Incyte Co. (INCY) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,995 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 247.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 8.8% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth $161,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth $29,346,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth $2,814,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 606 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $43,232.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,606 shares of company stock worth $1,475,332. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 target price on shares of Incyte and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.51.

INCY stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $60.22 and a one year high of $118.32.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $521.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.70 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

