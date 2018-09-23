IMPINJ (PI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on IMPINJ from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut IMPINJ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IMPINJ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.14.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $608.12 million, a PE ratio of -85.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IMPINJ has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $41.97.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 32.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that IMPINJ will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in IMPINJ by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in IMPINJ by 46.2% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 611,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after acquiring an additional 193,300 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in IMPINJ in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in IMPINJ in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IMPINJ by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after acquiring an additional 71,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

