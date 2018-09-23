Imperial Capital Analysts Give HighPoint Resources (HPR) a $9.00 Price Target

Imperial Capital set a $9.00 target price on HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for HighPoint Resources’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HPR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.67.

HPR opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. HighPoint Resources has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 3.29.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Wonstolen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Starzer purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,400 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $16,569,000. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $8,409,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $7,214,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,675,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,225,000 after purchasing an additional 953,786 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter worth $3,896,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

