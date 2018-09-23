Imperial Brands (IMB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,350 ($43.64) target price on the stock.

IMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a GBX 2,755 ($35.89) target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,920 ($38.04) price target on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Imperial Brands to a sector performer rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,400 ($44.29) to GBX 2,800 ($36.47) in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,900 ($37.78) price target on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,407.35 ($44.38).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 2,658 ($34.62) on Wednesday. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,447 ($31.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,956.50 ($51.54).

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Simon Langelier purchased 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,644 ($34.44) per share, for a total transaction of £5,949 ($7,749.12). Also, insider Oliver Tant bought 5,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,586 ($33.69) per share, with a total value of £139,281.96 ($181,427.59).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, and cigars; smokeless tobacco, including snus; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Fine, News, Winston, Bastos, Lambert & Butler, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Gitanes, Kool, Golden Virginia, Drum, Route 66, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, and Rizla in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.