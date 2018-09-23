Ignition (IC) Market Cap Achieves $443,794.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, Ignition has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $443,794.00 and approximately $1,750.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00007115 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006582 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00026137 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000406 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00262753 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Thingschain (TIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001095 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 988,325 coins and its circulating supply is 933,001 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

