Hydro Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $7.78 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, DDEX, OKEx and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.78 million and approximately $28,241.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Ethfinex, OKEx, DDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

