Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HII. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,906,000 after buying an additional 56,232 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 446.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.55.

Shares of HII opened at $255.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.21 by $1.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

