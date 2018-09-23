Hunting plc (HTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 835.43 ($10.88).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Friday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hunting from GBX 850 ($11.07) to GBX 900 ($11.72) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Hunting to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 920 ($11.98) to GBX 980 ($12.77) in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Hunting to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 860 ($11.20) to GBX 1,000 ($13.03) in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Numis Securities lifted their price objective on Hunting from GBX 848 ($11.05) to GBX 921 ($12.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st.

Get Hunting alerts:

HTG traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 807 ($10.51). 674,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,125. Hunting has a 1-year low of GBX 376.50 ($4.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 735.50 ($9.58).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC manufactures, supplies, and distributes products that enable the extraction of oil and gas to upstream oil and gas companies. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and premium connections, OCTG equipment, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.