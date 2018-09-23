Hunting plc (HTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 835.43 ($10.88).
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Friday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hunting from GBX 850 ($11.07) to GBX 900 ($11.72) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Hunting to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 920 ($11.98) to GBX 980 ($12.77) in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Hunting to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 860 ($11.20) to GBX 1,000 ($13.03) in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Numis Securities lifted their price objective on Hunting from GBX 848 ($11.05) to GBX 921 ($12.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st.
HTG traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 807 ($10.51). 674,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,125. Hunting has a 1-year low of GBX 376.50 ($4.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 735.50 ($9.58).
About Hunting
Hunting PLC manufactures, supplies, and distributes products that enable the extraction of oil and gas to upstream oil and gas companies. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and premium connections, OCTG equipment, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.
