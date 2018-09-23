Hub Group Inc (HUBG) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.26% of Hub Group worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,575,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,866,000 after purchasing an additional 264,099 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $998,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Hub Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Hub Group to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hub Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $125,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,904.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.51. Hub Group Inc has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $56.60.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.