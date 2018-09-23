HSBC (HSBA) Lifted to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have GBX 720 ($9.38) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 680 ($8.86).

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HSBA. Barclays set a GBX 750 ($9.77) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.51) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Shore Capital reduced their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 721 ($9.39) to GBX 625 ($8.14) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 735 ($9.57) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 764.67 ($9.96).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 680.40 ($8.86) on Thursday. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 618 ($8.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 798.60 ($10.40).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.08%.

In other HSBC news, insider Iain Mackay sold 24,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.56), for a total transaction of £157,817.97 ($205,572.45).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

