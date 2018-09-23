HRT Financial LLC Takes $196,000 Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN)

HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,815 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Banco Santander by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,273,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 142,798 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 925,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 219,229 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in Banco Santander by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 168,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 136,262 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Banco Santander by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 597,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 69,285 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 623,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 46,226 shares during the period. 1.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

SAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $5.37 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.