HRT Financial LLC Invests $209,000 in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (LABD)

HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. HRT Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 237.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter.

LABD stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

