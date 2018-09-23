HRT Financial LLC Buys Shares of 7,323 iShares MSCI Spain ETF (EWP)

HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2,486.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWP opened at $30.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $36.38.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.