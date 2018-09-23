HRT Financial LLC Buys Shares of 4,188 Altria Group Inc (MO)

HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,461,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,263,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,589,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,335 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,215,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 354.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,883,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.31 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.45.

In other news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $184,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MO opened at $62.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.00% and a return on equity of 48.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.67%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.