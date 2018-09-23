Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,674 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 20.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,847 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 21,782.9% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 56,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 79.1% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 85.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 217,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 100,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

NYSE:HRL opened at $40.01 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.34.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 6,630 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $278,924.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,555.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dakota A. Pippins sold 1,750 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $69,282.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,243.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,895 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.