Horizen Price Hits $16.74 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $80.09 million and approximately $555,830.00 worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $16.74 or 0.00249566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Upbit, OKEx and Cryptopia. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.52 or 0.01945423 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00337666 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00305821 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00045011 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00020225 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00053078 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 4,783,375 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . The official message board for Horizen is forum.zensystem.io . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @ZenCashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Graviex, COSS, Upbit, Binance, Cryptopia, OKEx, BiteBTC, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

