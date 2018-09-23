Homology Medicines Inc’s (FIXX) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Homology Medicines’ (NASDAQ:FIXX) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 24th. Homology Medicines had issued 9,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $144,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of Homology Medicines’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. B. Riley started coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $21.57 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,192,000 after acquiring an additional 384,818 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,219,000. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,409,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,759,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,772,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,753,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

