Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Hologic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Hologic from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

HOLX stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65. Hologic has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $45.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.14 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 3,437 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $142,635.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 13,257 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $524,181.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,630,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hologic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 912,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,253,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Hologic by 41.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 160,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 6.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,786,000 after buying an additional 74,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Hologic by 20.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 29,935 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

