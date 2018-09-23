Holly Energy Partners (HEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reissued a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE HEP opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,652,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,005,000 after purchasing an additional 73,625 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,491,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,438,000 after purchasing an additional 406,275 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 15.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,803,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,479,000 after purchasing an additional 508,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,641,000 after purchasing an additional 87,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,616,000 after purchasing an additional 36,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.