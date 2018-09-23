HM Payson & Co. Sells 12,349 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,349 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,323,676.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Murphy sold 111,468 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $5,178,803.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,121,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,727. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “$45.12” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised The Coca-Cola from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on The Coca-Cola to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morningstar set a $49.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Shares of KO opened at $46.58 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.68%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

