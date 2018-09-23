Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) Stake Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 1,622.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIW. ValuEngine cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $53.34.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 56.40%.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 14,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $706,484.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $186,998.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,491.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fullyintegrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.