Heska Corp (HSKA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Heska posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Heska had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $29.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heska from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

In related news, EVP Rod Lippincott sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $662,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jason A. Napolitano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,278 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,060. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heska by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,027,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,657,000 after buying an additional 98,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 81.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,662,000 after purchasing an additional 206,814 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 48.8% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 354,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,822,000 after purchasing an additional 116,330 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 157.4% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 277,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 169,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 8.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 241,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $111.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $832.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 0.52. Heska has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $112.25.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

