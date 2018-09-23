Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) Stake Decreased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Heritage Insurance worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 41.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 18.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRTG shares. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In related news, CEO Bruce Lucas bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $101,220.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,342,483.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Richard A. Widdicombe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $71,800.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 766,778 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,932.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,539 shares of company stock worth $343,123. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $15.69 on Friday. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $413.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.55). Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.94 million. analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Heritage Insurance Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as residential wind-only property insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina.

