Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 488.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 19,768 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in American Water Works by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

AWK opened at $88.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $76.04 and a one year high of $92.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.02 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.07%.

In other news, COO Walter Lynch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $895,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,034,616.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $924,287.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,610.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,888 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

