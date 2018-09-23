Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 19.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLGEA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 646.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 8.9% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $411.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 3rd.

In related news, Director David Judge sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $35,246.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Village Super Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 29 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, and 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania.

